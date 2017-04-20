 
April 20th, 2017

Data Protection Authority: NGO bill should include parties, groups funded by gov’t too

Legislation on the transparency of NGOs should be broadened to include political parties benefiting from foreign funding, organisations receiving business donations and bodies which obtain government financial support, Hungary’s National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (NAIH) said.

NAIH head Attila Péterfalvi said Fidesz’s move to bring transparency to the operation of NGOs in Hungary “is a useful tool to avoid unwanted influence by interest groups”. However, the legislation should be broadened to include organisations and political groups supported by business lobbyists from entities both within Hungary and abroad, according to the letter sent to Gergely Gulyás, deputy speaker of parliament and one of the bill’s proponents.

He noted the bill’s justification that foreign interest groups could influence Hungary’s political and social life. Matters affecting the country’s sovereignty are also issues of national security, he said. Furthermore, financial flows linked to organisations funded from abroad deserve public scrutiny in terms of the fight against money laundering, he added.

  • pantanifan

    Sensible amendments, if accepted, this legislation really could increase transparency, if not then it is clearly targeting certain groups…

  • …soon to be former “NAIH head Attila Péterfalvi”…

