Refugees at the Kiskunhalas camp in southern Hungary have been notified that soon they will no longer receive any food or stipends for purchasing food.
Asylum seekers at the camp were first told last week that the funds they receive from the Hungarian state for purchasing food will be withdrawn, a source inside the camp told the Budapest Beacon. At the same time, refugees were told that the camp will not offer them food provisions directly either.
Source: Hungary will cease providing Kiskunhalas asylum-seekers with food by end of April – The Budapest Beacon