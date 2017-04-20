 
April 20th, 2017

Hungary will cease providing Kiskunhalas asylum-seekers with food by end of April – The Budapest Beacon

By

Refugees at the Kiskunhalas camp in southern Hungary have been notified that soon they will no longer receive any food or stipends for purchasing food.

Asylum seekers at the camp were first told last week that the funds they receive from the Hungarian state for purchasing food will be withdrawn, a source inside the camp told the Budapest Beacon. At the same time, refugees were told that the camp will not offer them food provisions directly either.

Source: Hungary will cease providing Kiskunhalas asylum-seekers with food by end of April – The Budapest Beacon

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • These are the still open centres, that the asylum-seekers may leave if they want, which many already done.
    This is a tactic to force them to Go West, either will Fidesz let them flee, or arrest them and use their flight as individual reason to lock them up…
    Very Communist/Siberian way of treating people, but birds of a feather do similar things.

  • Marta Burka

    It is incredible that migrants have thousands of dollars to pay for smugglers but have not money for food. NGOs supported by Soros have an opportunity to put their money where their mouth is and feed these people. Hungary should speed up the process about the status of these people and either deny asylum or grant them residency. Hungary’s first duty is to feed its citizens who are homeless.

    • Hungarian

      There are very few asylum seekers. At Kiskunhalas it is only a few dozen. They could easily feed both them and Hungary’s poor if they didn’t pocket so much of it.

      Yes, they should speed it up, but they have budgeted very little for the judges who must hear their cases.

      And your logic is faulty. Why do you assume that someone coming from a war-ravaged nation would have enough money to both pay for transit to Europe and still have much left over? Manu of these people are victims of thieves once they enter Europe.

      Most Hungarians crossing into Austria in ’56 had nothing and yet they were welcomed into refugee camps that were setup in advance of their departure.

      • Marta Burka

        Most people who came through the Balkan route after March 2016 could not have arrived legally. They had to use smugglers because of border closures. They had to have money.

        Most of the Hungarians who left their country in 1956 were welcomed in their new country within a few month. Most have also found employment within a few weeks. Most Hungarians leaving their country were well educated and contributed greatly to the economy of their new country. It did not take them 3-4 years to be employed. The refugees were also law abiding citizens, they did not commit terrorist attacks, raped women, etc..There must be a legitimate reason why Hungary do not wish to house these migrants since they had no problems with 50 thousand Ukrainians.

        This is time for Soros NGOs to step up to the plate because
        they were advocates for migrants.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.