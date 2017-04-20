 
April 20th, 2017

LMP co-leader: Orbán and Fidesz lawmakers serve interests of Russia

The real danger to Hungary is posed not by independent civil organisations but by politicians who sit in parliament as foreign agents, Bernadett Szél, co-leader of green LMP said ahead of a parliamentary debate on a government bill on the transparency of civil groups. Deputies of ruling Fidesz serve foreign interests and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will do as Russian President Vladimir Putin instructs him, Szél stated. “It is politicians financed from abroad who should be stigmatised rather than civil groups,” Szél said. LMP lawmakers handed out stickers saying “I am paid from abroad” to Fidesz MPs.

  • LMP lawmakers handed out stickers saying “I am paid from abroad” to Fidesz MPs. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9a123a1302390dd19436e220e32f37d49b89f9f60aee82b7e37d1a9bb1a4387b.jpg

  • Over the past 20 years, the role of Russian organised crime in Europe has shifted considerably. Today, Russian criminals operate less on the street and more in the shadows: as allies, facilitators and suppliers for local European gangs and continent-wide criminal networks.
    * The Russian state is highly criminalised, and the interpenetration of the criminal ‘underworld’ and the political ‘upperworld’ has led the regime to use criminals from time to time as instruments of its rule.
    * Russian-based organised crime groups in Europe have been used for a variety of purposes, including as sources of ‘black cash’, to launch cyber attacks, to wield political influence, to traffic people and goods, and even to carry out targeted assassinations on behalf of the Kremlin.
    * European states and institutions need to consider RBOC a security as much as a criminal problem, and adopt measures to combat it, including concentrating on targeting their assets, sharing information between security and law-enforcement agencies, and accepting the need to devote political and economic capital to the challenge.
    http://www.ecfr.eu/publications/summary/crimintern_how_the_kremlin_uses_russias_criminal_networks_in_europe

  • Illiberal Revolution

    Orbán and Fidesz serve the interests of Hungary.

    • Polle

      Little fat Orban does as he is told by Putin, he is just Putins servant.

      • Illiberal Revolution

        [Citation needed]

