The real danger to Hungary is posed not by independent civil organisations but by politicians who sit in parliament as foreign agents, Bernadett Szél, co-leader of green LMP said ahead of a parliamentary debate on a government bill on the transparency of civil groups. Deputies of ruling Fidesz serve foreign interests and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will do as Russian President Vladimir Putin instructs him, Szél stated. “It is politicians financed from abroad who should be stigmatised rather than civil groups,” Szél said. LMP lawmakers handed out stickers saying “I am paid from abroad” to Fidesz MPs.