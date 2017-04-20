Paks expansion receives permit from environmental authority

The two new blocks to be built at the Paks nuclear power plant got an environmental permit after the authority in charge rejected an appeal submitted by two NGOs against the initial permit last September, a government official said. Attila Aszódi, government commissioner for the upgrade, said the environmental permit is now valid, and as the project received the site permit in March, work on obtaining the ultimate permit to build the blocks can now start.

Environmental organizations Greenpeace Hungary and Energiaklub said they would launch a lawsuit to prevent the upgrade, a project which they see as hazardous to residents and the environment. They said that the Pest County Government Office had turned down their earlier appeal against the project’s environmental permit. They stated that a number of crucial issues, such as the handling of radioactive waste and protecting residents, as well as contingency plans for acts of terrorism, sabotage or war were still unresolved. There are no guarantees that the plant, complete with two new blocks, would not overheat the river Danube, whose water is used in the plant’s cooling system, they said.

Meanwhile, parliament’s committee for sustainable development has approved the appointment of Paks mayor János Süli as minister without portfolio in charge of the Paks expansion.