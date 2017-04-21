DK proposes changing electoral system

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party proposes changing the electoral system to replace the current one which is “unjust”, the party’s spokesman said. The current system ensures a hugely disproportionate advantage to the winner, Zsolt Gréczy said. DK proposes a more proportionate two-round, mixed election system which would scrap the rule of compensational votes awarded to the winner, he told a press conference.

Under DK’s concept, parliamentary votes must reflect the number of votes cast for each party and the election system must allow forming a stable governing majority, he said. Gréczy said he agreed with other opposition parties and civil organisations calling for a new system, adding however that the chance of any changes was practically zero since governing Fidesz had no interest in changing the rules.