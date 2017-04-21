 
April 21st, 2017

DK proposes changing electoral system

By

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party proposes changing the electoral system to replace the current one which is “unjust”, the party’s spokesman said. The current system ensures a hugely disproportionate advantage to the winner, Zsolt Gréczy said. DK proposes a more proportionate two-round, mixed election system which would scrap the rule of compensational votes awarded to the winner, he told a press conference.

Under DK’s concept, parliamentary votes must reflect the number of votes cast for each party and the election system must allow forming a stable governing majority, he said. Gréczy said he agreed with other opposition parties and civil organisations calling for a new system, adding however that the chance of any changes was practically zero since governing Fidesz had no interest in changing the rules.

