LMP files constitutional complaint over Lex CEU

Green LMP filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court to counter Fidesz’s attack on Hungarian education, party leaders said. LMP co-leader Bernadett Szél called the complaint a “watershed”, bringing together opposition voters from all sides of the spectrum who protested against the amendment of the higher education act. Scientists and legal experts at home and abroad also expressed their concerns, she said. The government has become isolated in the matter, Szél said, and criticised President János Áder for acting along party interests when signing the bill.

LMP considers the amendment unconstitutional for, among other reasons, lack of coordination with other parties and organisations, because it was tailored to attack a certain institution and it poses impossible requirements for the Central European University (CEU), Szél said. LMP board member Péter Ungár slammed the amendment for undermining colleges and universities outside Budapest, cutting admission numbers for high schools and generally restraining education. The complaint had been signed by Socialist, Jobbik and independent lawmakers.