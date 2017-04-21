New cold record set in Hungary for April 20

A record cold temperature for this day in Hungary was broken in the northern village of Kékestető, as the mercury dipped to -3 C, the national meteorological service said. The last time it got nearly this cold on April 20 was 1969 when 0.2 C. was recorded, also in Kékestető. Thursday’s highest temperature in Kékestető was 2.7 C. The national meteorological service has said temperatures are expected to return to around 15 C over the weekend.