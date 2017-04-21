 
April 21st, 2017

Orbán: political ties between Hungary and Georgia “perfect”

By

Political relations between Hungary and Georgia are “perfect”, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at a Hungarian-Georgian business forum in Tbilisi. All conditions are in place for successful economic cooperation between Hungary and Georgia, Orbán said in his closing address to the forum. Orbán said economic cooperation between the two countries was not impacted by Georgia’s conflicts with Russia. He called Georgia’s foreign policy “stable” and “reliable” and expressed Hungary’s support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Orbán said bilateral economic cooperation would be aided by a 90 million dollar credit line opened by Eximbank to promote business relations, the bilateral agreements signed during his visit as well as the establishment of a direct air connection between the two countries. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said that although Georgia has a population of just four million and may seem like a small market, it plays an important role in the region. He called Hungary an important trading partner with which Georgia wants to deepen its relations. The forum was opened by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who said the two countries both employed the strategy of adapting to the fast-changing global environment.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.