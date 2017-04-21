 
April 21st, 2017

The Guardian: I just don’t recognise Viktor Orbán as a ‘tyrant’

By

Orbán has aroused a lot of ire with his talk of “illiberal democracy”. I would like to underline the word democracy in that formula, which tends to get overlooked in the frothing of his critics. It should also be noted that in current Hungarian political usage “liberal” doesn’t have the connotations of “civilised”, “enlightened” or “generous”, it’s a portmanteau for leftwing conventions. I accept that an anti-left stance isn’t going to win Orbán fans among the Guardian’s readers, but I trust they might be w

Source: I just don’t recognise Viktor Orbán as a ‘tyrant’ | Tibor Fischer | Opinion | The Guardian

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • Yes a “novelist” writing a ‘short-story’…fictitious as always.
    https://twitter.com/FerencKumin/status/855279582873702401

    • wolfi

      I found that article really funny – and from this picture O is laughing too, all the way to the bank …

  • National Hiphop

    I think it’s time Mr. Fischer repatriates to the homeland of his ancestors. He will surely find ample material to write a sequel to his excellent debut novel, Under the Frog. Actually that book depicts life in Hungary under Rákosi’s tyranny.

    • Bowen

      Mr Fischer can always be relied upon to write a positive piece about Orban Viktor. I guess it’s slightly more lucrative than writing a sequel to a book which doesn’t sell so much any more.

  • Winston

    This man either seems to read too much ‘Magyar Idök’ or he has a heavily distorted perception of reality (psychosis).

    What is strange, that the Guardian publishes such things. It is worse than Sputnik News.

    • Bowen

      I don’t think Mr. Fischer can actually read Hungarian. He’s never lived here. I doubt whether he even wrote this article. It was probably ghost written by a PR company, paid for by the Hungarian taxpayer.

      The Guardian can publish whatever it wants in the “Opinion” section of its website. And the more controversial, the better (more clicks).

      • National Hiphop

        He does read Hungarian authors in Hungarian as he said when he came round to my uni 10+ years ago. It’s more like he’s got a thing for Orbán since the old days when he was still a young democrat (orat least pretending to be).

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.