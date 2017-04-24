 
April 24th, 2017

Budapest International Book Festival attracts over 60,000 visitors

The 24th Budapest International Book Festival was attended by more than 60,000 people, some 4-5% more than last year, the organisers told MTI on Sunday. The festival, which closed on Sunday, had Nobel Prize-winning Turkish author Orhan Pamuk as its guest of honour, and the Visegrad Four group as guest countries. During its four days, the festival offered nearly 300 programmes, while publishers timed publication of over 100 of their new books to coincide with the event.

