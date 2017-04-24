Change.org, a global platform for launching petitions, has initiated a call to the European Peoples’ Party to kick out Fidesz, the political force of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, from the EU’s largest political family which has sheltered him so far despite his authoritarian drift.
Euractiv: Petition launched to eject Orban’s Fidesz from EPP
- Tweet
-
-
-
- Comment [2]
Share
Eurostat: Eximbank assets should not be included in Hungary’s national accounts statistics [3]
-
Ombudsman criticizes low wage of prison inmates
-
Education state secretary: Holocaust education increasingly important as survivors are fewer
-
LMP and independent lawmaker call for higher defence spending because of Russian aggression
-
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
-
CarpathianViking
-
Damien Dae
-