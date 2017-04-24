 
April 24th, 2017

Euractiv: Petition launched to eject Orban’s Fidesz from EPP

By

Change.org, a global platform for launching petitions, has initiated a call to the European Peoples’ Party to kick out Fidesz, the political force of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, from the EU’s largest political family which has sheltered him so far despite his authoritarian drift.

