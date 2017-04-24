Satirical Two-tailed Dog Party holds mock pro-gov’t “peace march” in Budapest

The satirical Two-tailed Dog Party staged a “March of Peace for the government and Russia… and against everything else” in central Budapest on Saturday. Participants in the demo walked across the Inner City behind a banner of the Russian national colours that read “We will not be a colony” in Hungarian and Russian. Gergely Kovács, head of Kétfarkú Kutya, said in his address that the protest was aimed at “retaking the streets from a few dozen people” who had recently demanded that “billions of migrants should be re-settled in Hungary”. He also demanded that the rouble should be introduced as Hungary’s currency.

During the march, communist-era songs were played from loudspeakers on a van. Participants carried signs that read “Ban demonstrations!”, “Down with freedom of speech!”, “No pensions!”, and “We won’t allow Soros-financed provocateurs to disturb the March of Peace!”. Many chanted slogans such as “No more elections!”, “Out with civil groups” or “Russian tanks to Hungary!”. At the end of the demo, the organisers issued an “official” declaration of war on Brussels. According to organisers the event was attended by “30 million people”.