 
April 24th, 2017

Satirical Two-tailed Dog Party holds mock pro-gov’t “peace march” in Budapest

By

The satirical Two-tailed Dog Party staged a “March of Peace for the government and Russia… and against everything else” in central Budapest on Saturday. Participants in the demo walked across the Inner City behind a banner of the Russian national colours that read “We will not be a colony” in Hungarian and Russian. Gergely Kovács, head of Kétfarkú Kutya, said in his address that the protest was aimed at “retaking the streets from a few dozen people” who had recently demanded that “billions of migrants should be re-settled in Hungary”. He also demanded that the rouble should be introduced as Hungary’s currency.

During the march, communist-era songs were played from loudspeakers on a van. Participants carried signs that read “Ban demonstrations!”, “Down with freedom of speech!”, “No pensions!”, and “We won’t allow Soros-financed provocateurs to disturb the March of Peace!”. Many chanted slogans such as “No more elections!”, “Out with civil groups” or “Russian tanks to Hungary!”. At the end of the demo, the organisers issued an “official” declaration of war on Brussels. According to organisers the event was attended by “30 million people”.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • Damien Dae

    Although I like the Two-tailed Dog Party’s communication in general, I cannot help but wonder what they expect to achieve in the end.

    • Winston

      Dear Damien Dae,

      Don’t give up Your hopes!

      We need these peace marches sometimes, also to communicate to the government, that they are on the right way.

      Don’t forget! We have already archived a lot!
      Only few media left, CEU will go, NGOs will leave, …

      I think, that also Putin is very proud of us.

      I want to encourage You, too:
      Don’t keep sitting on Your sofa!
      Go out and praise our glorious government!

      Long live Russia, long live Our leader, the Orbán!

      Winston

      • wolfi

        long live Our leader
        This sounds even better in German:
        Lang lebe unser Führer Orban!
        He’s the real GRÖFAZ:
        Größter Führer aller Zeiten …

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.