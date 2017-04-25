Eurostat continues to have reservations on the way Hungary classifies Magyar Eximbank in its national accounts statistics, the European Union’s statistics office said in a news release. “Eurostat is maintaining the reservation on the quality of the data reported by Hungary in relation to the sector classification of Eximbank….Eurostat considers that Eximbank should be reclassified inside the general government sector which will result in an increase in government debt,” the statistics office said.
Eurostat: Eximbank assets should not be included in Hungary’s national accounts statistics
Eurostat: Eximbank assets should not be included in Hungary's national accounts statistics
