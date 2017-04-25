 
April 25th, 2017

Eurostat: Eximbank assets should not be included in Hungary’s national accounts statistics

Eurostat continues to have reservations on the way Hungary classifies Magyar Eximbank in its national accounts statistics, the European Union’s statistics office said in a news release. “Eurostat is maintaining the reservation on the quality of the data reported by Hungary in relation to the sector classification of Eximbank….Eurostat considers that Eximbank should be reclassified inside the general government sector which will result in an increase in government debt,” the statistics office said.

  • ViktorZorroban

    Stop Brussels! And stop Eurostat because they increase the government debt! Every Good Hungarian should fight these liberal bastards because they want to send immigrants to live in your bathroom, raise the prices of gas, electricity, cigarettes and palinka, and send our Glorious Leader to prison for fraud, corruption and mass murder. This time we don’t need a Peace March, but a War March!

    • wolfi

      Zorro, have you been offered a job as a Fidesz propagandist already?
      You could make millions, no billions of Forint! 🙂

  • In June 2010, just after Fidesz taken over the Government, Kosa Lajos, one of the Fidesz Vice-Presidents started to claim that Hungary’s economy was worse than Greece’s. This lead to a sharp drop in market confidence in the Hungarian economy.
    This Fidesz mantra was repeated during the coming years at regular times, to fill two purposes:
    a) Sink the Forint to make foreign bank loans extremely expensive, so Fidesz would win even more political credit going after the (international) banks.

    b) Create a de-fact devaluation of the HUF, so Hungary’s bargain power would rise compared to its neighbours, to be able to reign in more international investments. By blaming Gyurcsany , the international banks and IMF, Fidesz was able to avoid the political cost for devaluing the country’s national currency, while trying to claim political gain from its improving economy in later years (which is the natural effect of devaluing your currency normally).

    Now, Fidesz is trying the ultimate – The Greek Trick – cheating with Hungary’s National Statistics to cheat the rest of the world that the Hungarian economy is so good.
    They succeeded in describing it as worse than what is was 7 years ago, so why will they not succeed with the opposite?

