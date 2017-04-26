 
April 26th, 2017

LMP submits more referendum questions on Paks expansion

Green LMP submitted two new referendum questions to the National Election Committee (NVB) in connection with the upgrade of Hungary’s nuclear power plant in Paks. The party has now submitted a total of 13 referendum questions in connection with the project, 11 of which have been rejected by the Election Committee. The body will assess LMP’s latest questions at a later date.

Speaking at a press conference in front of the NVB’s headquarters, LMP co-leader Ákos Hadházy presented his party’s latest referendum questions. The first question is aimed at making public all documents concerning the project, while the second aims to lift the confidential status of the project’s budget. The first referendum question reads: “Do you agree that the National Assembly should pass legislation to declassify the total documentation of the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant?”. The second one reads: “Do you agree that the National Assembly should pass legislation to declassify all costed items comprising the budget of the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant?”.

Hadházy said it could be assumed that the reason why the documents concerning the project had been classified as secret was so that it would not be revealed that “certain people would really strike it rich” with the project. Regarding the 11 questions that had been rejected by the NVB, Hadházy said LMP would appeal those decisions in the Kúria, Hungary’s supreme court.

