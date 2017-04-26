 
April 26th, 2017

EUobserver: Orban set to face down EU threats

By

The European Commission is expected to take legal decisions against Hungary on Wednesday (26 April) over recently adopted laws, particularly its attempt to close down the Central European University.

Prime minister Viktor Orban will take centre stage at a European Parliament debate on his country’s backsliding on democratic values.

It is the kind of scene Orban has been involved in repeatedly since his 2010 election.

Source: Orban set to face down EU threats

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • 我只想默默的拜读您的博客！

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.