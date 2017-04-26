EUobserver: Orban set to face down EU threats

The European Commission is expected to take legal decisions against Hungary on Wednesday (26 April) over recently adopted laws, particularly its attempt to close down the Central European University.
Prime minister Viktor Orban will take centre stage at a European Parliament debate on his country’s backsliding on democratic values.
It is the kind of scene Orban has been involved in repeatedly since his 2010 election.
