Series of resignations follow shift to pro-government line at news site Origo.hu

Four people resigned from news portal Origo.hu’s staff last week as the “once-reputable” site is now unable to comply with the basic rules of media ethics in reports and treatment of its own journalists, writes hvg.hu.

Judit Vajda resigned from her position at Origo’s TV review column because, as she wrote in a Facebook post, she “did not wish to breathe the same air with people, who are willing to serve defamation campaigns”. Vajda was prompted to make her decision after Origo reissued a report by pro-government tabloid Ripost, which made allegations about the sexuality of activist Márton Gulyás. Gulyás is a central figure in the last couple of weeks’ protest over the government’s moves against Central European University and the forthcoming bill on foreign-funded NGOs. He was recently sentenced to 300 hours of public work for throwing paint at the presidential palace during the protest held in reaction to János Áder signing the controversial “Lex CEU” law.

János Ostyáni, the head of Origo’s photo column resigned after the photos taken by his photographers two weeks ago at a demonstration for the NGOs at Heroes Square were replaced with pictures from an unknown source without his consent. The same photos were used by other pro-government media outlets like 888.hu and Lokál. The opening photo of the gallery was taken from the top of Fidesz’s party headquarters near Heroes Square, and was also on pro-government daily Magyar Idők’s title page the following day. Ostyáni said changing the photos was unacceptable and the “last straw for him, so he handed in his resignation a couple of days later. Editorial assistant Márta Kovách resigned together with Ostyáni.

In the meantime, Béla Zsadon, Origo’s leading title page editor, revealed his intention to retire. The 64-year-old Zsadon, who previously worked for Index.hu for a long time, said he was getting old, and did not wish to comment if his retirement was connected to the recent developments at Origo, such as the sacking of eight journalists and editors in March, which was followed by the resignation of the entire technology column.