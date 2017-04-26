Survey finds a quarter of Hungarians think Budapest’s foreign policy serves Russia’s interests

An opinion poll performed by Publicus Institute found a huge increase in the number of Hungarians who think that the Orbán government’s foreign policy serves the interests of Russia, Index.hu reports.

According to the result of Publicus’s poll, currently 25% of Hungarians think that the country’s foreign policies serve Russia’s interests in the first place. This shows a threefold increase compared to the previous poll administered on the subject in November 2016. At the same time, there has been a huge decrease in the number of those who say that the government’s foreign policy puts Hungary’s interests in the first place. The sudden turn of public opinion is likely due to recent developments like Lex CEU and the Russian Yandex code used to track visitors on the government’s national consultation web site.