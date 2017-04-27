Áder appoints minister for Paks atomic plant expansion on 31th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

President János Áder appointed on Wednesday Janos Süli minister without portfolio responsible for Hungary’s nuclear power station upgrade known as Paks 2. János Süli, the mayor of Paks, the town in central Hungary nearby the plant, will be responsible for the planning, construction and installation of two new blocks. This includes coordinating administrative tasks and overseeing the surrounding area’s development, among others, in keeping with the Hungary-Russia intergovernmental agreement. Government office chief János Lázár will continue to represent the Paks project in talks with the European Union with Süli’s input.

It has to be noted that the appointment was timed for the 31th anniversary of the explosion of the Chernobyl atomic plant in present-day Ukraine, one of the biggest disasters caused by malfunction in the use of atomic energy.