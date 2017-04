Lőrinc Mészáros, a rags-to-riches businessman who is a personal friend of Prime Minister Orbán, has now made it to the “Top 5”, jumping from 31st place in 2016 to number 5 in 2017. According to the napi.hu, Mészáros’ wealth increased by about HUF 100 billion (USD 350 million) over the past year.