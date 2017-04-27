 
April 27th, 2017

Politico: Brussels punches back at Viktor Orbán

By

The European Commission attacked Hungary on multiple fronts Wednesday, including the threat of legal action over an education bill that targets the Central European University.

The Commission’s decision ratcheted up the pressure on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of his appearance later Wednesday at the European Parliament alongside the man who wants to take him to the European Court of Justice, Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans.

Hungary now has one month to argue that its education bill does comply with EU law, or face a fast-tracked court case, a Commission source said.

Source: Brussels punches back at Viktor Orbán

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    Good that Hungarians are poor and miserable Freedom Fighters. Otherwise it would have been really depressing to see an obese Hungarian midget being humiliated by these eloquent Western liberals.
    April 26 should become a new Hungarian national holiday, as it was the moment that a small Magyar in a fatsuit stood up against the Goliaths from Brussels.
    And it was also the day that a close Felcsut Friend of our Glorious Dwarf became the 5th richest man in Hungary.

  • The last 2 minutes are as usual good:
    * How will you want to be remembered?
    https://twitter.com/GuyVerhofstadt/status/857501791822516224

  • Whorban hugs the AfD MEP that called Stockholm the World’s Rape Capital
    Show me your friends…
    https://twitter.com/indexhu/status/857546656937418752

    • ViktorZorroban

      They should get a room! Can you imagine how smart and cute their love baby would be? Like a miniature version of Matolcsy. Or a pocket version of Meszaros.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.