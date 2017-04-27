Politico: Brussels punches back at Viktor Orbán

The European Commission attacked Hungary on multiple fronts Wednesday, including the threat of legal action over an education bill that targets the Central European University.

The Commission’s decision ratcheted up the pressure on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of his appearance later Wednesday at the European Parliament alongside the man who wants to take him to the European Court of Justice, Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans.

Hungary now has one month to argue that its education bill does comply with EU law, or face a fast-tracked court case, a Commission source said.