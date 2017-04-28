Council of Europe calls on Hungary to suspend bill on NGOs and implementation of Lex CEU

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) approved a resolution that calls on Hungary to suspend the parliamentary debate on the draft law on the “Transparency of Organisations receiving Foreign Funding” and the implementation of the act amending the National Higher Education Act, pending the opinion of experts from the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission. PACE said it was concerned about the lack of internal public consultation on the draft of the NGO law and called on Hungary to start open dialogue with organisations in the sector, the CoE and other international organisations.

“The Assembly agrees that NGOs must be transparent about their sources of funds, but cannot accept the allegation that civil society organisations serve foreign interest groups, rather than the public interest, and may endanger the national security and sovereignty of a country simply because they receive foreign funding over a certain yearly threshold,” the statement said. Mogens Jensen (Denmark, SOC) said “a dynamic civil society is a cornerstone of any democratic society. Today we can effectively and constructively offer our expertise to improve the draft before it is too late.”