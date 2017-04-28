Government deprives refugees of food at Kiskunhalas camp – The Budapest Beacon

About ten local residents are quietly providing food to refugees in Kiskunhalas after the Hungarian government stopped all food stipends and provisions to them, and no NGOs came forward to fill the void.

The Budapest Beacon reported on April 20 that the government had announced plans to cease providing any food or medical services to refugees remaining at the Kiskunhalas camp.

The new policy has since been implemented, leaving the refugees—who are not allowed to work in Hungary and may now only leave the camp between 10am and 10pm— without means of acquiring food. As of Friday, there were four asylum-seekers at the Kiskunhalas open camp.