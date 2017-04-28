 
April 28th, 2017

Government deprives refugees of food at Kiskunhalas camp – The Budapest Beacon

By

About ten local residents are quietly providing food to refugees in Kiskunhalas after the Hungarian government stopped all food stipends and provisions to them, and no NGOs came forward to fill the void.

The Budapest Beacon reported on April 20 that the government had announced plans to cease providing any food or medical services to refugees remaining at the Kiskunhalas camp.

The new policy has since been implemented, leaving the refugees—who are not allowed to work in Hungary and may now only leave the camp between 10am and 10pm— without means of acquiring food. As of Friday, there were four asylum-seekers at the Kiskunhalas open camp.

  • Pali

    Let’s get something quite straight, Refugees are looking for help, and are prepared to do what they are told. Asylum Seekers are usually illegal migrants, even so, looking for help in a different way. Under the new law of Hungary, every migrant, no matter what status. can now only be vetted at the border they enter. Under this law, why should hungary feed or bed these migrants.

    • Bowen

      Excellent point, bravo. Actually, these illegal migrants should just look in the rubbish bins for food. That’s what Hungarians do. In Budapest, you can see Hungarians checking the trash every day for their next meal. There are even excellent toilet options on the streets. Hungary has the finest gourmet garbage in the world! It really is a paradise. No wonder that billions of migrants want to come here. They probably think Hungary is a bit poor, but don’t pay attention to them!

    • wolfi

      Maybe we should send all those Hungarian migrants who came to Western Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia and their descendants (some of them are even active here …) home. It obviously was a big mistake to feed them and let them study and work after 1945, 1956 and 1989!

  • Marta Burka

    Why am I not surprised that NGOs supported by Soros did not step up and feed these people. This clearly shows that NGOs are nothing more than paid saboteurs.

  • Illiberal Revolution

    We should just lock them in the camp! Why are they allowed to get out?

