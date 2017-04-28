Lázár: Orbán “defends Hungary’s interests”

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán “succeeded in defending Hungary’s interests” in Wednesday’s plenary debate in the European Parliament, the government office chief claimed. János Lázár told a weekly news briefing at the same time that Hungary stood ready, “after evaluating the situation”, to make changes to fully align Hungarian laws with European legislation. Concerning Hungary’s contested higher education law, one of the subjects of the EP plenary, Lázár insisted that “it is obvious that it is not higher education in Hungary which could be compromised but the interests of the speculator George Soros”.

Referring to EU infringement procedures against Hungary, he said Brussels had expressed concerns not about academic freedom but about business related matters regarding the free flow of services. “It’s a lot easier that the debate does not have to be about academic freedom but about business matters,” Lázár said. Kristof Altusz, the government’s negotiator on the operation of foreign universities in Hungary, had discussed the issue surrounding the Central European University (CEU) with a number of embassies and foreign representatives, and would soon also discuss it with the US charge d’affaires, he said.