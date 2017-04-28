 
April 28th, 2017

Lázár: Orbán “defends Hungary’s interests”

By

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán “succeeded in defending Hungary’s interests” in Wednesday’s plenary debate in the European Parliament, the government office chief claimed. János Lázár told a weekly news briefing at the same time that Hungary stood ready, “after evaluating the situation”, to make changes to fully align Hungarian laws with European legislation. Concerning Hungary’s contested higher education law, one of the subjects of the EP plenary, Lázár insisted that “it is obvious that it is not higher education in Hungary which could be compromised but the interests of the speculator George Soros”.

Referring to EU infringement procedures against Hungary, he said Brussels had expressed concerns not about academic freedom but about business related matters regarding the free flow of services. “It’s a lot easier that the debate does not have to be about academic freedom but about business matters,” Lázár said. Kristof Altusz, the government’s negotiator on the operation of foreign universities in Hungary, had discussed the issue surrounding the Central European University (CEU) with a number of embassies and foreign representatives, and would soon also discuss it with the US charge d’affaires, he said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • Hungary stood ready, “after evaluating the situation”, to make changes to fully align Hungarian laws with European legislation

    Yes, that is really standing up for Hungary…one can just wonder if all this theater from Fidesz is just a distraction, when in the end Fidesz follows every syllable from the European Commission?

    And how long the patience of other EPP MEPs will last for Whorban/Fidesz to use the European Parliament as part of a domestic election campaign and Brussels as a scapegoat?

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.