LMP suspects abuse of EU funds at National Public Service University

Budapest’s National Public Service University (NKE) allegedly received European Union funding on multiple occasions for the exact same projects and engaged in overpricing and unjustified spending, the co-leader of green LMP said. Ákos Hadházy told a press conference that EU auditors had raised the alarm over suspicions of extremely serious abuses at the university, which, he said, also raised the question of the potential criminal responsibility of the institution’s rector, András Patyi. Citing press reports, Hadházy said the NKE had used 3 billion forints (EUR 9.6 million) from a 17 billion forint EU contract to cover personnel costs, which he said was enough to finance 10 months’ wages for their staff of 740.