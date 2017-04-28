Orbán to meet Erdogan in May

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will sit down for bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan when he attends the One Belt, One Road forum in China next month, the prime minister’s press chief said. Orbán spoke with Erdoğan by phone on Thursday and congratulated the president on his victory in a recent referendum on changing Turkey’s constitution to replace its parliamentary system with an executive presidency, Bertalan Havasi said. Turkey’s electoral authority announced the official results of the April 16 referendum on Thursday, declaring the “Yes” campaign as the winner, with 51.41% of the vote.