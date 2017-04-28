 
April 28th, 2017

Politico: MEPs increasingly back kicking Viktor Orbán out of EPP

By

Until now, the European People’s Party, which includes the Hungarian prime minister and his Fidesz party, has largely kept its head down whenever Orbán has breached European norms.

But many in the EPP view Orbán’s crackdown on the Central European University (CEU) as the last straw after a series of measures that went against the letter and the spirit of EU rules — from erecting fences against migrants through mounting an anti-Brussels communication campaign to passing a law targeting NGOs that receive foreign funding.

Source: MEPs increasingly back kicking Viktor Orbán out of EPP

