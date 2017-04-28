 
April 28th, 2017

Secondary line added to fence at Serbian border

A second line to Hungary’s southern border fence has been completed along the entire 155 kilometres of the Hungary-Serbia border, Károly Kontrát, state secretary at the interior ministry told a press conference on Friday. Speaking at Röszke border station, Kontrát said that “Hungary’s border protection is stronger than ever, further increasing security”. The second line was necessary in preparation for a possible increase in migration pressure from the south, Kontrát said.

The double fence on Hungary’s southern border will guarantee the security of Hungarians for a long time, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview to public Radio. The 155km fortified fence which is being inaugurated today is up to the job of “keeping out any kind of mass of people”, Orbán said.

  • Illiberal Revolution

    When will Hungary be recognised for defending the Schengen and therefore the EU? We are doing the dirty work for the rest of EU, so the west can save it’s face and look humanitarian!!

    • Bowen

      Good point. Hungary has always done the dirty work for the rest of Europe. When will it ever get credit for gleefully helping Hitler with his ethnic-purity programs in the 1940s? Or for helping Putin break up the EU? It’s not fair!

  • The double fence on Hungary’s southern border will guarantee the security of Hungarians for a long time, Prime Minister Viktor Whorban said

    …as long until Serbia becomes a member of both EU and Schengen…after that Serbs and “any kind of mass of people” will just roll over the ‘border’…

  • Polle

    Why build two fences when they could have build a beautiful wall and it should go all around Hungary, just to keep the Hungarians in Hungary.

