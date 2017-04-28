Secondary line added to fence at Serbian border

A second line to Hungary’s southern border fence has been completed along the entire 155 kilometres of the Hungary-Serbia border, Károly Kontrát, state secretary at the interior ministry told a press conference on Friday. Speaking at Röszke border station, Kontrát said that “Hungary’s border protection is stronger than ever, further increasing security”. The second line was necessary in preparation for a possible increase in migration pressure from the south, Kontrát said.

The double fence on Hungary’s southern border will guarantee the security of Hungarians for a long time, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview to public Radio. The 155km fortified fence which is being inaugurated today is up to the job of “keeping out any kind of mass of people”, Orbán said.