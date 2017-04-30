 
April 30th, 2017

Hungarian Spectrum: What really happened at the EPP meeting this morning?

By

Two diametrically opposed views are circulating about Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s appearance before the top leadership of the EPP. The cynical view is that once again Viktor Orbán succeeded in fooling the naïve EU politicians. The more optimistic view is that this time the EPP read him the riot act and he no longer has any maneuvering room. He will either comply with the demands of the European Commission and the leadership of the European People’s Party or else. HVG and 24.hu stand pretty well alone in concluding that today’s EPP meeting was a serious blow to Viktor Orbán. I’m inclined to side with them.

  • Pali

    I think the backstabbing and critical views pertaining to Orbán Viktor is very disturbing for the normal people of Hungary, no matter where they are coming from. For one, I have never in my life known so much aggravation from the opposition party, as from the opposition parties of the Hungarian parliament. For two, I think the members of the European parliament are totally wrong in the way they have acted towards Orbán Viktor. Out of all the member countries, Hungary is the only country brave enough to stand up for itself. If people concerned would listen and take true note of what Orbán Viktor is saying, they would know the truth of what is going on. The trouble in Europe, there is too much Liberalism, in Hungary too much Socialism, that they all fail to see what Democracy is. Orbán Viktor is a true Democrat along with his government, and this is what he uses to treat Hungary and its people. There is so much freedom of speech in Hungary. So much so, that everyone knows what is going on with the Government. The sly covering up comes from the left parties, who are trying to destroy Hungary with their lies, just like the European Commission. Orbán Viktor has done the right thing with what he did in the EC meeting, and he is and has been doing the right thing since he became Prime Minister seven years ago. How the Jobbik party and Socialist party reps had the gall to stand up and run Orbán Viktor down the way they did in the EC meeting, I will never know. Just shows the people in Hungary what to expect from that type of leadership if they ever came to power. The left parties in this country, Hungary, are not interested in commitment and a better life for the normal people, they are, whoever they are, are only interested in power and making money in the way they accuse the Orbán Viktor government of doing, which again, is a pack of lies. Proof what this government has done for the best over the past seven years can be seen from every angle one looks.

    • Illiberal Revolution

      Pali my friend, Hungary has no opposition, only foreign backed agents. Fidesz stands alone in this struggle to defend the homeland. Thank God we have a leader made of steel!

      • Pali

        Thanks for your confidence, my friend. We must all stick together and help Obán Viktor through this rough patch. Perhaps soon, Soros will be no more and take all his NGO’s with him.

        • Illiberal Revolution

          We survived the Germans, Mongols, Ottomans, Austrians, Nazis, Communists, Gyurcsány, and we will survive the Soros and the EU too. In 20 years Hungary will still be here, but there won’t be any EU. Our Leader, Viktor Orbán will make sure of this.

      • wolfi

        Shouldn’t the last word be “steal”?

        • Illiberal Revolution

          If there is any proof that Orbán has stolen anything. I will be the first to speak out against him.

          • wolfi

            Just ask someone who lives in Hungary about the possessions of the O family (of course most are not in O’s namebut belong to another family member – on paper):
            The wineries, the hotels, the yacht club, the large pieces of land with “castles” on them – and then inquire about the Strohmann Mészáros …

  • The funny part with this thread is that both “Pali” and “Illiberal Revolution” are Fidesz-hating individuals, who posts pro-Fidesz to create a debate here.
    And lure all the pro-Fidesz living in North-America to support them, then you never see anybody actually living in Hungary honestly supporting Fidesz here.
    But it is fun to see FUC voting them up…

  • This is how Fidesz is honouring their commitment to the EPP:
    https://www.youtube.com/embed/1Zp0vOc9MwY

    This ad, with English captions (push the button), started AFTER the compromise was worked out so Fidesz could stay in the EPP.

    One of the keypoints in that agreement was to stop any anti-EU rhetoric:
    The EPP has also made it clear to our Hungarian partners that the blatant anti-EU rhetoric of the ‘Let’s stop Brussels’ consultation is unacceptable. The constant attacks on Europe, which Fidesz has launched for years, have reached a level we can not tolerate. This consultation has been deeply misleading. The European Union was founded by visionary representatives of the EPP, and our convictions are deeply pro-European. We do not have to remind Viktor Orbán, of all people, that decisions in Brussels are taken collectively by European governments, including his Hungarian government, and by the European Parliament, which includes representatives of the Hungarian people.”
    http://www.epp.eu/press-releases/prime-minister-orban-to-comply-with-eu-laws-and-epp-values-following-meeting-with-epp-presidency/

