Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told leaders of his center-right EU political group on Saturday that he would comply with demands from Brussels to change measures branded an attack on academic freedom, the party said.
Orban himself, speaking in Hungarian to domestic television viewers, insisted he was not climbing down and said he would “negotiate” with the EU executive in the coming months and “implement the final result”.
Reuters: Hungary’s Orban accepts EU demands, EU party says
