 
May 2nd, 2017

EPP spokesman: Hungary’s gov’t “wants to comply” with terms set by European Commission

By

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that his government wants to comply fully with the European Commission’s conditions related to amendments to the higher education act, a spokesman for the European People’s Party (EPP), among whose ranks governing Fidesz stands, said in Brussels on Saturday. This means that the Hungarian government must produce a plan, within a month, on how it intends to bring the law in line with the EC’s expectations, Siegfried Muresan said after a meeting of EPP leaders.

The EPP leadership considers it important that Budapest’s Central European University (CEU) be allowed to continue operating without any kind of restriction, Muresan added. Experience shows that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has “always been prepared to negotiate” and has “always complied with European Union rules in the end”, Manfred Weber, who heads the MEPs of the EPP, said after the EPP leaders’ meeting.

The Presidency of the EPP asked Orbán to honour one of the party’s main principles: academic freedom, Weber said. Shutting down universities is unacceptable, he added. A statement by the EPP sent to MTI said Hungary’s planned tightening of rules on NGOs along with the Hungarian government’s “Let’s Stop Brussels!” national consultation had come up as well as the higher education act. EPP President Joseph Daul said that, after an “open and frank” discussion, the EPP Presidency had asked Fidesz and the Hungarian authorities to “take all necessary steps to comply with the Commission’s request”.

