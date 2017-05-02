Jobbik leader Vona calls for freer and fairer Hungary

Gábor Vona, head of radical nationalist Jobbik, called for a freer and fairer Hungary at his party’s May 1 event on Budapest’s Óbuda Island on Monday. The opposition politician noted the importance of the change that his party has undergone. He said Jobbik’s mission was not to keep one social group happy, but to make Hungary a strong, happy and free country. Vona said there were disputes in every party, but added that he thought Jobbik was the “most uniform and cohesive community” while “Fidesz is kept together by the booty”.

Speaking about Jobbik’s key objectives, Vona said one of these was to raise Hungarian wages to the level of European ones, adding that he believes Hungary would become deserted unless the pay gap with western Europe is closed. Vona also talked about the so-called “landlords’ tax” that Jobbik pledged to introduce if they were elected to government, which would tax income increases above 300 million forints (EUR 972,000) per year. “Those who obtained assets unlawfully will have to say goodbye to them”, he said, referring to a law package that his party also intends to introduce once they are in office.

He confirmed that Jobbik would set a limit of eight years on the time a person could serve as prime minister, adding that his party also proposes that the country’s leaders should declare any funding they have received from abroad retroactively to 1989.