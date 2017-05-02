 
May 2nd, 2017

Momentum Movement organises pro-Europe demonstration in Budapest – Daily News Hungary

By

A demonstration with the slogan “We belong to Europe”, organised by the Momentum Movement, was held in the capital on Monday evening, on the 13th anniversary of Hungary’s EU accession.

Momentum Movement leader András Fekete-Győr told the crowd assembled in Heroes’ Square that his party would run in the 2018 general election. He said the party would announce its election programme on October 15.

Fekete-Győr said that over the coming year Momentum would do everything it can to “tear down the regime of fear”.

  • Momentum Movement leader András Fekete-Győr told the crowd assembled in Heroes’ Square that his party would run in the 2018 general election.

    Well, everybody who claimed “Jobbik” deserved a chance before, because they were “new” – have now a new chance to step up to the plate and vote for something more fresher…

    “Jobbik”‘s ‘freshness’ with no accusations of bribes, etc (mainly because they did not 2010 had the chance) should now work equally for Momentum, then actual politics and ideology was never an important thing when deciding voting for “Jobbik”, right?

