Momentum Movement organises pro-Europe demonstration in Budapest – Daily News Hungary

A demonstration with the slogan “We belong to Europe”, organised by the Momentum Movement, was held in the capital on Monday evening, on the 13th anniversary of Hungary’s EU accession.

Momentum Movement leader András Fekete-Győr told the crowd assembled in Heroes’ Square that his party would run in the 2018 general election. He said the party would announce its election programme on October 15.

Fekete-Győr said that over the coming year Momentum would do everything it can to “tear down the regime of fear”.

