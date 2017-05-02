Socialist PM candidate Botka: state should guarantee subsistence minimum for everyone with legal employment

László Botka, the Socialist Party’s candidate for prime minister, said that his party, if elected to power, would grant tax benefits to companies where the executive-employee pay gap ratio is lower than 7:1. Speaking at a meeting of the Kiss Péter Free University organised by the Societas Left Wing Youth Movement, Botka warned against substituting a fundamentally new left wing policy and strategy with watered-down initiatives intended to cement the opposition.

Botka said they would put forward proposals including ones to reduce pay gaps and introducing strict salary caps in public sector leadership positions. Botka said his “door was still open” to all political and civil organisations striving for change, arguing that the democratic left stood the biggest chance of winning the general election next spring by fielding one joint candidate in each of the 106 individual constituencies.

Speaking at the Socialist Party’s May 1 event on Monday, Botka said the Hungarian state should guarantee a subsistence minimum for everyone who has worked throughout their lives and who has legal employment. Neither wages, nor pensions should be allowed to move below this level, he said. He called for protecting workers and reducing income and wealth inequality, strengthening trade unions, taxing luxury and creating a broad middle class.

Referring to the anniversary of Hungary’s accession to the European Union in 2004, Botka said Hungary had a dream, that of belonging to the European family of free and independent nations, but added that this dream had since been destroyed. He said the Socialist-Liberal governments in office before 2010 had failed to realise the threat of the global economic crisis and Hungary became one of the big losers, with workers feeling that there was nobody to represent their interests. It was this dissatisfaction that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán exploited, he said. “Since then, they have not just destroyed our dreams but depleted our future as well”, he added.