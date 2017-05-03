 
May 3rd, 2017

Election Committee approves referendum question on corruption, rejects 9 others

By

Hungary’s National Election Committee (NVB) approved a referendum question concerning the statute of limitations for corruption cases and rejected nine others on various other topics. The question certified by the NVB concerns raising the statute of limitations for corruption cases to at least 12 years. The question submitted by former LMP lawmaker Gábor Vágó as a private individual reads: “Do you agree that the statute of limitations for the prosecution of crimes of corruption should be at least 12 years?”.

The committee rejected nine other referendum questions on a number of subjects, including two on the introduction of term limits for the office of prime minister. Both questions were submitted by Barnabás Kádár, a board member of the Momentum Movement, as a private individual.

The first question reads: “Do you agree that a person who has been elected prime minister by the National Assembly on at least two prior occasions should not be eligible for nomination for the office of prime minister?”. The other one reads: “Do you agree that Act XLIII of 2010 on central state administrative organs and on the legal status of government members and state secretaries should be amended to declare that a person who has been elected prime minister by the National Assembly on at least two prior occasions shall not be eligible for nomination for the office of prime minister?”. Both questions were rejected on the grounds that the restrictions they concern would require amending the constitution.

  • Both questions were rejected on the grounds that the restrictions they concern would require amending the constitution

    Yes in Whorbanistan may the serfs not question The Constitution…

    • wolfi

      Isn’t it enough when Fidesz changes the constitution almost every week and has new laws pushed through parliament every day?
      They don’t need any interruption in this routine by outsiders!
      Only in Hungary:

      A new law every day keeps sanity away!

      • Illiberal Revolution

        This shows how efficient the Hungarian parliament is. It gets the job done, and we see results fast, instead of endless “discussion” and other nonsense , where nothing ever gets done like in Italy Greece or Germany.

  • “Do you agree that the statute of limitations for the prosecution of crimes of corruption should be at least 12 years?”

    If this now goes to referendum and later law, which is gearing up to be an important campaign-issue during the 2018 Election, it will mean that even if Fidesz wins 2018 Elections, they still may be charged for things done 2010-2014, after the 2022 Elections.

    Most of the blatant stealing took place from 2012 probably, so there will be an incentive from Fidesz, through legal maneuvering making this law as toothless as its State Prosecution.

