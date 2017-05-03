Government submits 2018 budget bill to Parliament

The 2018 budget bill is one for “people who earn their living from work”, the economy minister said, introducing the bill in parliament prior to its official submission. The targets of the budget are unchanged from this year’s: “achieving full employment, maintaining economic growth and boosting security”, Mihály Varga said. The budget targets 4.3% GDP growth, up from 4.1% projected for 2017. It assumes an inflation rate of 3%. The small business tax will be reduced by one percentage point to 13%. Tax benefits for families with two children will rise, leaving them with an additional 420,000 forints a year in disposable income on average. VAT rates on catering, fish and internet services will be reduced to 5%.

The budget allocates 81 billion forints more for education, 287 billion forints more for pensions and social services, 83 billion forints more for the police and security and 205 billion forints more for economic development, Varga said. The bill targets revenue of 18,740.7 billion forints and expenditures of 20,101.4 billion forints, leaving a deficit of 1,360.7 billion forints. The deficit is over the 1,166.4 billion forints gap targeted for 2017. The 2018 deficit target as a percentage of GDP is 2.4%, calculated with European Union accounting rules.