 
May 3rd, 2017

Government submits 2018 budget bill to Parliament

By

The 2018 budget bill is one for “people who earn their living from work”, the economy minister said, introducing the bill in parliament prior to its official submission. The targets of the budget are unchanged from this year’s: “achieving full employment, maintaining economic growth and boosting security”, Mihály Varga said. The budget targets 4.3% GDP growth, up from 4.1% projected for 2017. It assumes an inflation rate of 3%. The small business tax will be reduced by one percentage point to 13%. Tax benefits for families with two children will rise, leaving them with an additional 420,000 forints a year in disposable income on average. VAT rates on catering, fish and internet services will be reduced to 5%.

The budget allocates 81 billion forints more for education, 287 billion forints more for pensions and social services, 83 billion forints more for the police and security and 205 billion forints more for economic development, Varga said. The bill targets revenue of 18,740.7 billion forints and expenditures of 20,101.4 billion forints, leaving a deficit of 1,360.7 billion forints. The deficit is over the 1,166.4 billion forints gap targeted for 2017. The 2018 deficit target as a percentage of GDP is 2.4%, calculated with European Union accounting rules.

  • The 2018 deficit target as a percentage of GDP is 2.4%, calculated with European Union accounting rules.

    Really?
    http://www.politics.hu/20170425/eurostat-eximbank-assets-not-included-hungarys-national-accounts-statistics/
    “Eurostat continues to have reservations on the way Hungary classifies Magyar Eximbank in its national accounts statistics, the European Union’s statistics office said in a news release. “Eurostat is maintaining the reservation on the quality of the data reported by Hungary in relation to the sector classification of Eximbank….Eurostat considers that Eximbank should be reclassified inside the general government sector which will result in an increase in government debt,” the statistics office said.”

    In Whorbanistan Reality is easily an Alternative Fact…

    • FUCeausescu

      Throwing in red herrings again? Yes there is a dispute over that. Dispute will be resolved, most likely not affecting 2018 budget, but previous budgets. And according to EU accounting rules, Hungarian deficits have been well under 3% since 2012, and I believe they will continue with this the current year and next. Compare that with the 7% average deficits for your Soros minion politicians, when they were in power…

      The fact that you are now reduced to making a issue out of that, and trying to blow up its meaning way out of proportions, is a testament to the flimsiness of your arguments.

