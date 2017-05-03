How a university became a battle for Europe’s identity – BBC News

But the university has become a symbolic battleground between liberal internationalism and a rising tide of populist nationalism – with loud protests that the Hungarian government is trying to close it down.
Mr Ignatieff says it would be the first time a post-War European state had “got away with shutting down a free university”.
“That’s what makes it unprecedented. That’s what makes it shocking.
“Now that’s crossing a line. We haven’t been there before.
