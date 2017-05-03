 
May 3rd, 2017

How a university became a battle for Europe’s identity – BBC News

But the university has become a symbolic battleground between liberal internationalism and a rising tide of populist nationalism – with loud protests that the Hungarian government is trying to close it down.

Mr Ignatieff says it would be the first time a post-War European state had “got away with shutting down a free university”.

“That’s what makes it unprecedented. That’s what makes it shocking.

“Now that’s crossing a line. We haven’t been there before.

  • ViktorZorroban

    Why are you guys so anti-dictators? Imagine if Hungary was an illiberal
    dictatorship. You could let 1% of the people have all the nation’s
    wealth. You could help your rich friends get richer by cutting their
    taxes. And bailing them out when they gamble and lose. You could ignore
    the needs of the poor for health care and education. Your media would
    appear free, but would secretly be controlled by one person and his
    family. You could have rigged elections. You could lie about anything and get away with it. You could use the media to scare the people into
    supporting policies that are against their interests.

    • National Hiphop

      That would be horrible and the people would not stand for it… Oh wait, isn’t that just the case now? Blimey.

