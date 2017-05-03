Hungarian Olympic Committee elects new president

The Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB) elected one-time fencer Krisztián Kulcsár its new president at its congress. Kulcsár was elected in a second round of the vote with 108 MOB delegates supporting him ahead of incumbent Zsolt Borkai, who has been at the helm of the committee since 2010. Borkai is also the mayor of Győr, in north-western Hungary. Addressing the congress ahead of the vote, Kulcsár, holder of two Olympic silver medals in team epee and a world epee champion, said his programme will be built on partnership. “My programme rests on partnership to be built primarily with athletes and their coaches,” he said pledging partnership he wanted to develop on a daily basis also with state sports managers.

After the vote, Kulcsár thanked the support and confidence placed in him by MOB members. He promised that he would work to fully implement pledges he had made in his programme. In a TV debate prior to the vote last Thursday, Kulcsár said that MOB “has been struggling with deficits in general,” expressing the view that the body’s public approval and international image would need to be improved. Kulcsár, 45, has served as sports director of the International Fencing Federation since 2014.