Lőrinc Mészáros needs no introduction. He is a business savant, a tycoon, a publisher, a construction guru, a modern-day Genghis Khan of public procurements. We have written a lot about Mészáros, his obscure relationship with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and his uncanny ability to feed at Hungary’s public trough. Earlier today, we reported that the Lorenzo de’ Mészáros is a front-runner to buy Hungary’s second-largest power plant.
Source: Lőrinc Mészáros owns 192 newspapers in Hungary – The Budapest Beacon