 
May 4th, 2017

Áder’s popularity decreases after signing Lex CEU

Over half of those who know that Hungary’s president is János Áder find his work satisfactory and nearly half think that his re-election for another five-year term in March was a good decision, a recent survey by the Nézőpont research institute showed. Altogether 64% of those asked could name the country’s president. Among them, 55% were satisfied and 30% dissatisfied with his work done. Áder’s approval ratings were the lowest among leftist respondents: only 24% of opposition voters (supporters of the Socialist Party, the Democratic Coalition, Együtt, the Dialogue Party and the Liberals) approved of his presidency and 65% were not satisfied with it. Among Jobbik’s voters, the ratio of those approving and disapproving of Áder was the same, 36% each.

The figures show a fall in popularity, compared to a survey before Áder’s reelection, when 73% approved and only 19% disapproved of him. Nézőpont attributes the shift to Áder signing an amendment to the higher education law, a very unpopular act among “left-leaning” – and probably many other – voters. The survey was conducted on a sample of 1000 people via telephone from April 25 to 27.

  • ViktorZorroban

    Just having a Glorious Fidesznik mustache is no longer good enough. Áder should also wear an Attila-helmet to satisfy Hungarian voters.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/090cc10674603f8c7cfbc3d8e869bdbbcfcb5c0d1adea5b818d2f641c73d87ec.jpg

    • wolfi

      You have to look closely at this news:
      Altogether 64% of those asked could name the country’s president.
      That implies that 36% of Hungarians don’t even know the name of their president???
      So much for importance of the Hungarian political system and especially the office of … – what was his name again???

      • ViktorZorroban

        I have to admit that his full name is somewhat hard to remember: János Áder Fidesznik Rubberstámp Doucheholster Chowderheád Fucktárd Twátwáffle.

