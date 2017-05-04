Áder’s popularity decreases after signing Lex CEU

Over half of those who know that Hungary’s president is János Áder find his work satisfactory and nearly half think that his re-election for another five-year term in March was a good decision, a recent survey by the Nézőpont research institute showed. Altogether 64% of those asked could name the country’s president. Among them, 55% were satisfied and 30% dissatisfied with his work done. Áder’s approval ratings were the lowest among leftist respondents: only 24% of opposition voters (supporters of the Socialist Party, the Democratic Coalition, Együtt, the Dialogue Party and the Liberals) approved of his presidency and 65% were not satisfied with it. Among Jobbik’s voters, the ratio of those approving and disapproving of Áder was the same, 36% each.

The figures show a fall in popularity, compared to a survey before Áder’s reelection, when 73% approved and only 19% disapproved of him. Nézőpont attributes the shift to Áder signing an amendment to the higher education law, a very unpopular act among “left-leaning” – and probably many other – voters. The survey was conducted on a sample of 1000 people via telephone from April 25 to 27.