Government will not change immigration rules

The Hungarian government has no intention of changing the country’s immigration rules, the Government Information Centre said. The centre said that the Hungarian government had been conducting regular talks with European Commission officials on Hungary’s immigration rules. The EC criticised several aspects of the regulations, namely the operation of the transit zones and the fence installed along Hungary’s southern border.

In response to the concerns brought up by the EC, the government showed willingness to making an exception with the placement of migrants aged 14-18 as it does with those below the age of 14 by placing them in guarded youth camps, rather than in the transit zones, until their asylum applications are ruled on, they said. This offer would have been conditional to the migrants submitting to a DNA test to determine their age, they added. The centre said the EC had found this concession insufficient, adding that the body’s problem was with the existence of the transit zones. The government, however, “intends to keep the transit zones in place under all circumstances”, they said, arguing that together with the border fence, the zones guarantee the security of the Hungarian people and Europe as a whole.