 
May 4th, 2017

Government will not change immigration rules

By

The Hungarian government has no intention of changing the country’s immigration rules, the Government Information Centre said. The centre said that the Hungarian government had been conducting regular talks with European Commission officials on Hungary’s immigration rules. The EC criticised several aspects of the regulations, namely the operation of the transit zones and the fence installed along Hungary’s southern border.

In response to the concerns brought up by the EC, the government showed willingness to making an exception with the placement of migrants aged 14-18 as it does with those below the age of 14 by placing them in guarded youth camps, rather than in the transit zones, until their asylum applications are ruled on, they said. This offer would have been conditional to the migrants submitting to a DNA test to determine their age, they added. The centre said the EC had found this concession insufficient, adding that the body’s problem was with the existence of the transit zones. The government, however, “intends to keep the transit zones in place under all circumstances”, they said, arguing that together with the border fence, the zones guarantee the security of the Hungarian people and Europe as a whole.

  • DNA test to determine their age

    “Using some 200 nanograms of DNA for each age prediction, the team found its margin of error was 3.75 years for blood samples and 4.86 for teeth. Roughly 80 percent of the estimations were within five years, either older or younger, they added.”
    https://www.forensicmag.com/article/2015/09/can-dna-testing-determine-age

    Yes, very helpful to decide if a person is 17-yo (child) or 18-yo (adult), when the answer comes back – Yes the sample is from a person between 15 and 20 years old…

    Also, as been heavily discussed in Sweden, which takes in the most alone-arriving children in Europe, ANY results are depending on the reference material.
    Most reference material is from white well-fed children from the US, which do not have the same characteristics as under-nutritioned non-whites from Africa/Asia/MidEast.
    With new practices being introduced this Spring, Sweden applies two different methods simultaneously – teeth and hand-bones checking, which is expected to give a variation of 1-3 years, and may end up not making it through the Courts, then it is scientific discussable if an African girl have the same teeth/bones development as a white boy in the US.

    We speak about defining the age maybe down to one day – when will the individual stop being a minor legally?
    Normally Courts only accepts Calendar-time, not estimated ‘body-time’.

    And of course, no EU-body will ever accept that Hungary locks in people, you or old, without any individual suspicion:
    “the government showed willingness to making an exception with the placement of migrants aged 14-18 as it does with those below the age of 14 by placing them in guarded youth camps”
    It is just squarely against all European Human Rights….

