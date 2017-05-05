Democratic Coalition calls on Orbán to account for losses caused by National Trading House

The Democratic Coalition (DK) called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó to give account of the “6 billion forints (EUR 19.2m) in losses that were handed out to friends through trading houses”. DK spokesman Zsolt Gréczy cited a report by daily Magyar Nemzet showing that the Hungarian National Trading House (MNKH) generated 6 billion forints in losses last year and has helped Hungarian businesses to profits of less than 3 billion forints since it was set up.

At the same time, the trading house has been spending millions on rented luxury cars, advisors and studies, the paper added. Gréczy told MTI that the money had been spent because “Fidesz people were throwing money around”. After 2018, the judiciary will have to screen all areas that were used by Fidesz to support those close to the party, he said. DK will do everything in its power to force Orbán and Szijjártó to personally refund the “public funds handed out this way”, he added.