 
May 5th, 2017

POLITICO: Poll finds Viktor Orbán loses support after university spat

By

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party saw a sharp drop in voter support in the wake of the row over the Central European University, an opinion poll published Thursday suggests.Orbán’s higher education bill, passed last month, was seen as a clear attack on the George Soros-funded university and was described by critics as an attack on academic independence. It triggered large-scale protests.The opinion poll by Median, conducted in the period April 21-26, saw support for Fidesz at 31 percent, down from 37 percent in January.

Source: Viktor Orbán loses support after university spat: poll – POLITICO

  • ViktorZorroban

    87.9% of the Hungarians love noble thieves and honest whores. That should be enough to keep the Fidesznikisz in power until 2046.

