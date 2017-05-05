The Socialist Party has called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Ferenc Gyurcsány, the leader of the Democratic Coalition (DK), to appear before parliament’s national security committee in connection with Gyurcsány’s allegation that the Russian state had blackmailed Orbán by threatening to reveal secret information. Bertalan Tóth, the party’s group leader, said that such a claim required proof, given the impact it could have on the country’s sovereignty. Zsolt Molnár, the head of the national security committee, said the two politicians had been invited to give evidence at the body’s next meeting. The committee also expects an explanation from representatives of the civil and military national secret services too.
Socialists call for Orbán and Gyurcsány to give evidence of Russian blackmail claim
