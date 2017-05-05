 
May 5th, 2017

Socialists: continued sale of residency bonds serves corrupt Fidesz interests

The continued sale of residency bonds shows that Hungary’s interests have been superseded by the interests of Fidesz’s moneyed elite, the Socialist Party said. Contrary to government promises, the sale of residency bonds has not stopped, deputy group leader László Szakács said. Given that the bonds are actually letters of credit, Hungarian taxpayers have been defrauded of 11 billion forints (EUR 35 million) as a result, Szakács said. Moreover, the offshore companies involved in selling them have made 110-130 billion forints through this activity, he added.

Next year, Hungary will have to start paying back 400 billion forints due to the way the scheme is constructed. Offshore companies should have to report to parliament’s economic committee and pay a 75% supertax on their revenues and stop selling the bonds, he said, underlining previous Socialist demands. He promised that the next government under Socialist prime ministerial candidate László Botka would discontinue the residency bond scheme and hold the companies involved accountable.

