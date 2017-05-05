Soros reported to Budapest prosecutor for meddling in Hungarian politics

The Budapest prosecutor’s office turned down a report on Hungarian-born speculator and philanthropist George Soros, which accused him of plotting to overthrow Hungary’s government. The report was filed by István Tényi, who has a long history of filing similar politically-charged reports to the police, reports 444.hu.

Tényi cited in his report foreign minister Péter Szijjártó’s January interview for Kremlin propaganda TV Russia Today. Here Szijjártó insisted that Soros openly wanted the removal of Hungary’s present government, as he disapproves of their politics in general. Tényi’s main argument was that Hungary should start a legal procedure against Soros if he in fact wants to overthrow the government, but otherwise the political theatre that presents him as a universal bogeyman should stop. Tényi also cited utterances of an analyst of the pro-government Nézőpont Institute, former Romanian prime minister Victor Ponta, and pro-government “civil” group spokesman Zoltán Lomnici Jr. to have a stronger case.

Nevertheless, the prosecutor’s office rejected his report. They wrote that all the utterances Tényi had cited were only opinions, which did not include any specific fact or data on Soros’s alleged agenda. It also was not clear for the prosecution which organization funded by Soros Tényi suspected to be engaged in “subversive” activities.

The website said the ruling may put the government to a tight spot technically, as it can be concluded that their constant blaming of Soros is a mere communication bluff. They are very likely to continue and even intensify the same strategy though, as it can be seen from the latest “Stop Brussels” TV spot aired state media and other government-influenced channels.