 
May 6th, 2017

Átlátszó: Semjén’s signature was forged on request for Lex CEU expedited procedure – The Budapest Beacon

The deputy prime minister was in Iran the entire week lex CEU was before the National Assembly.(…)

Semjén’s signature, however, appeared on the April 3 expedited procedure request, suggesting that it was forged.

According to Lattmann, such a forgery violates Hungary’s criminal code, which, if committed by a public official, carries a sentence of between one and five years imprisonment.

