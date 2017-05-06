The deputy prime minister was in Iran the entire week lex CEU was before the National Assembly.(…)
Semjén’s signature, however, appeared on the April 3 expedited procedure request, suggesting that it was forged.
According to Lattmann, such a forgery violates Hungary’s criminal code, which, if committed by a public official, carries a sentence of between one and five years imprisonment.
Source: Átlátszó: Semjén’s signature was forged on request for Lex CEU expedited procedure – The Budapest Beacon