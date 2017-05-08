Democratic Coalition: Hungary should adopt EU refugee policy

Hungary should join the European Union’s common refugee policy, MEP Péter Niedermüller, deputy leader of the Democratic Coalition (DK), said after visiting the Röszke transit zone in the company of two Social Democrat European parliamentarians. Niedermüller praised the staff of the zone for their tireless efforts to ensure that refugees experiencing one of the toughest periods of their lives can preserve their human dignity. Hungarian laws, however, are needless and inhumane as there is no need to establish extreme institutions from taxpayer money, he said. It is not the construction of new fences and transit zones but the involvement of all member states in the bloc’s common refugee policy that will enable Europe to meet the challenges of migration, Niedermüller said.

Austrian MEP Josef Weidenholzer said that in spite of all the efforts made by the zone’s staff, it was questionable whether Hungary’s institutions fell into line with the EU’s refugee policy. He called for more intensive efforts to stabilise the situation in the countries of origin. Further, there is a pressing need to resolve the fate of 80,000- 90,000 people stranded along the Balkan migration route, he said. German MEP Birgit Sippel said that although Hungary’s had repeatedly rejected criticism of conditions in the transit zones, the facility encircled by a high barbed-wire fence exactly looked like how an average European imagines a prison.