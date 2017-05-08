 
May 8th, 2017

EUobserver: Norway defends NGOs in Hungary and Poland

Norway’s prime minister Erna Solberg said Hungary and Poland must allow independent funding of NGOs as part of a €1 billion Norwegian aid scheme, which is currently up for renewal.

Poland and Hungary want Norway to waive a requirement that funds must be channelled through an administrative body that is meant to be independent of the government, but Solberg rejected the demand.

“We cannot allow Poland and Hungary to control the money to civil society. We must have independent organisations that assign them,” she told Norwegian press agency NTB.

