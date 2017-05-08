Four Hungarian spas receive EuropeSpa MED certificate

Representatives of four Hungarian spa towns received the EuropeSpa MED certificate from the European Spas Association (ESPA). The Széchenyi Thermal Bath in Budapest, the thermal lake of Hévíz, in western Hungary, and the adjacent hotel, the Zsóry Thermal Bath and Spa in Mezőkövesd, in northern Hungary, and the Bükfürdő Health and Adventure Centre, in western Hungary, received the certificate from ESPA honorary secretary general Joachim Lieber. ESPA is an umbrella organisation of more than 1,500 spas and health resorts throughout Europe. Lieber said the certificate shows that guests in these spas receive the same high-level European standards in terms of medical services, accommodation, gastronomy, hygiene and spa services as they are used to in their home countries.