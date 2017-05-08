House Speaker currently bans 60 individuals from Parliament, ignores Strasbourg ruling against barring journalists

Sixty people are banned from Parliament currently by House Speaker László Kövér, tabloid Bors found out from a list they requested from Parliament’s Office. Kövér only recently banned people linked to governing Fidesz for the first time, and pays no heed to a Strasbourg court ruling that declared he may not ban journalists, writes 444.hu.

Kövér banned six members of Fidelitas, the youth organisation of Fidesz, from entering Parliament last week after they put stickers on the doors of Jobbik’s office rooms with a message claiming that the party is “owned” by former pro-Fidesz business tycoon Lajos Simicska. These were the first persons linked to the governing party to get a ban ever since Kövér assumed office in 2010. However, they are excluded only for an indefinite period, as opposed to Dialogue party co-leader Bence Tordai, who received an “eternal” ban from the House Speaker for putting a “Putin’s bitch” sticker on Viktor Orbán’s parliamentary office last month.

Most on Kövér’s current ban list are journalist, but it also includes activists and opposition politicians who are not lawmakers. The journalists are banned regardless the February ruling of the European Court of Human Rights, according to which they may be banned only if they threaten public security or the security of the lawmakers in some way. Last October 444.hu received a whole staff ban for making a video that highlighted how little space journalists are permitted to film in the House of Parliament.